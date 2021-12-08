ED raids four PFI premises in Kerala in money-laundering probe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate raided at least four premises in Kerala linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of a money laundering probe on Wednesday, officials said.

Further details about the searches are awaited.

The agency had earlier also carried out similar raids against the PFI that was formed in 2006 in Kerala and headquartered in Delhi.

The central probe agency has been investigating PFI's alleged "financial links" on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February last year and a few other instances.