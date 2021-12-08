STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar case: Court allows Sudha Bharadwaj's release from jail on production of Rs 50,000 surety

Other conditions laid down by the special court for her release include that she shall reside in the jurisdiction of the court and cannot leave Mumbai without its permission.

Published: 08th December 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NIA court here on Wednesday said lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was granted default bail by the Bombay High Court in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case earlier, could be released from prison on furnishing the surety of Rs 50,000.

The court allowed Bharadwaj to submit the cash surety, which would enable her to walk out of the jail, either on Wednesday or Thursday.

She is currently lodged at the Byculla prison in Mumbai.

Other conditions laid down by the special court for her release include that she shall reside in the jurisdiction of the court and cannot leave Mumbai without its permission.

On December 1, the Bombay High Court had allowed Bharadwaj's plea seeking default bail.

It had, however, directed the special NIA court to decide on her bail conditions and the date of release.

Accordingly, the activist was produced before special judge D E Kothalikar on Wednesday.

Bharadwaj was arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case in August 2018 under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Investigation Agency's appeal challenging the HC's order.

Bharadwaj is the first among 16 activists and academicians arrested in the case to have been granted default bail.

The case relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The probe in the case was later transferred to the NIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudha Bharadwaj Elgar Parishad Bombay High Court
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp