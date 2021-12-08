STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure 100 per cent COVID vaccination of those aged 18 years and above: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan health department

Ashok Gehlot said the health department should ensure 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 of people aged 18 years and above.

Published: 08th December 2021 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the health department should ensure 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 of people aged 18 years and above in the state.

He said it should be ensured that nobody in this age group is deprived of vaccination.

Gehlot said inoculation is key when it comes to protection from the coronavirus, adding that in such a situation, the highest priority should be given to the vaccination campaign and an action plan should be prepared at the ground level for 100 per cent vaccination of the target group.

Gehlot conducted a high-level review of the COVID-19 situation in the state through a video-conference from the Chief Minister's residence.

He said in the districts where there is a need to speed up vaccination, people should be motivated to get the jab with the help of public representatives and voluntary organisations.

The chief minister said those who are not getting vaccinated should understand that their carelessness increases the risk of infection to others.

Gehlot also reviewed the status of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and said RTPCR tests of all international passengers should be conducted at the airports.

He said all those who have contracted the new variant of the infection have been traced and they have mild symptoms.

They do not need oxygen, ICU or ventilator support, but caution has to be maintained, the chief minister added.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said necessary guidelines have been given to the officers of the department to increase the speed of vaccination.

Along with this, separate isolation wards have also been set up in medical colleges and district hospitals for the treatment of patients infected with Omicron.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Rajasthan coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp