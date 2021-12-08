Ensure 100 per cent COVID vaccination of those aged 18 years and above: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan health department

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the health department should ensure 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 of people aged 18 years and above in the state.

He said it should be ensured that nobody in this age group is deprived of vaccination.

Gehlot said inoculation is key when it comes to protection from the coronavirus, adding that in such a situation, the highest priority should be given to the vaccination campaign and an action plan should be prepared at the ground level for 100 per cent vaccination of the target group.

Gehlot conducted a high-level review of the COVID-19 situation in the state through a video-conference from the Chief Minister's residence.

He said in the districts where there is a need to speed up vaccination, people should be motivated to get the jab with the help of public representatives and voluntary organisations.

The chief minister said those who are not getting vaccinated should understand that their carelessness increases the risk of infection to others.

Gehlot also reviewed the status of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and said RTPCR tests of all international passengers should be conducted at the airports.

He said all those who have contracted the new variant of the infection have been traced and they have mild symptoms.

They do not need oxygen, ICU or ventilator support, but caution has to be maintained, the chief minister added.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said necessary guidelines have been given to the officers of the department to increase the speed of vaccination.

Along with this, separate isolation wards have also been set up in medical colleges and district hospitals for the treatment of patients infected with Omicron.