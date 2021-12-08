STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi terms Nagaland incident mistake, cautions against hasty decision on AFSPA

The 1958 law is an Act of Parliament that grants special powers to Armed Forces to maintain public order in disturbed areas.

Published: 08th December 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday termed as a "mistake" and "unfortunate" the deaths of 14 civilians in the Nagaland firing incident and said that hasty decisions are not needed concerning demands for repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

A total of 15 people lost their lives in the incident, including 14 civilians and an Army personnel when an angry mob allegedly attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Nagaland and the incident has led to the growing chorus of demands seeking repeal of the AFSPA.

The 1958 law is an Act of Parliament that grants special powers to Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".

"The demand for repeal (of AFSPA) has been going for long. The incident (deaths in Nagaland) was a mistake. Accidents are unfortunate. Stringent laws may be required. Hasty decisions are not needed," said the former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP.

"At times you feel the requirements, but in times of accident, you feel the need for repeal. Truth goes both ways," he said.

The 46th CJI, the first from the northeast states, was speaking at the launch of his autography, ‘Justice for the Judge' here and expressed his opinion on the issue in response to a question.

On the issue of him being nominated for Rajya Sabha, the former CJIs said, "You cannot calm me down with noises. Even if I have second thoughts of continuing, today I am strong. I will not bow down to unconstitutional voices."

On the collegiums system of judges appointing judges, he said, “I had no difficulty with the process when I was there...We had a consensus after prolonged discussions. Every system has positive and negative. Everything has to be fine balanced."

On the transfer of judges following the intelligence report, Justice Gogoi said the matter is political in which judges have no say and was with Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFSPA Ranjan Gogoi CJI Nagaland Nagaland Violence
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp