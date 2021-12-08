Goa: All passengers who arrived on flight from UK test negative for COVID-19

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Tuesday said that all the 245 passengers who arrived in the state from the UK during the day tested negative for coronavirus infection.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made the announcement on Twitter.

As per Goa Airport, the 97th Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight arrived with 245 passengers on board from London-Heathrow on Tuesday morning.

So far, five patients including two Russians have been isolated in the state on suspicion that they might be carrying the Omicron variant infection.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and results are awaited.