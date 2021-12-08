STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat polls: With just one candidate in fray, 1,267 gram panchayats become 'fully uncontested'

A total of 1,267 gram panchayats have been declared as 'fully uncontested' ahead of polls slated for December 19.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A total of 1,267 gram panchayats have been declared as "fully uncontested" ahead of polls slated for December 19, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

On the last day for withdrawal of nominations, the SEC said only one candidate was remaining in the fray in 1,267 gram panchayats, thus making them fully uncontested.

Incidentally, the Gujarat government offers incentives and additional grants to village panchayats which become fully uncontested or "samras".

The gram panchayats polls are not fought on party symbols, and candidates need to contest in their personal capacity, with voters electing one sarpanch and a specified number of panchayat members.

Last month, the SEC had announced polls on December 19 for 10,879 gram panchayats, with results being declared on December 21.

