Jharkhand government announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for kin of persons who died of COVID-19

The Jharkhand government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the kin of 5,133 people who died of COVID-19 in the state.

Published: 08th December 2021 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the kin of 5,133 people who died of COVID-19 in the state, Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta said.

Gupta said Rs 25.26 crore will be transferred to the accounts of the kin of the deceased.

"The Deputy Commissioners of all 24 districts have been asked to ensure its distribution," a statement from the Health Minister's office said.

Issuing a directive in this regard, Gupta said "we cannot compensate the death caused by the global pandemic but stand along with the families of those who lost their members."

The minister said the family members of the victims can apply in online or offline mode.

