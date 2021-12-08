‘Kashmiris have to fight for rights’: Farooq Abdullah on Articles 370, 35A

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said people would have to rise up and choose path to bring the “snatched” rights back even as his party passed resolution on restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood and continuation of half-yearly Durbar Move (shifting of seat of governance between twin capitals during winters and summers).

“We have to stand up and choose the path that will bring our rights (Articles 370 and 35A) back. We are not demanding presidentship, PMship, or palaces. We are demanding our rights back that were snatched from us. We will win this,” Abdullah said in Jammu.

The three-time former CM said people are resolute enough and steadfast in their resolve to stand for their rights. “We will fight for our rights peacefully as we don’t believe in violence,” he said.

Referring to PM Modi’s remarks on June 24 APM that he wants to end Dil Ki Doori and Delhi ki Doori, NC president said, “What has been done since then to remove this Dil Ki Doori and Delhi ki Doori.

Nothing substantial has been done on the ground. Instead more policies and measures have been taken which has further widened this gulf.”

On repeal of the three farm laws, Abdullah said, “After sacrifices of over 700 farmers and in fear of defeat in the five poll-bound states, the centre repealed the farm laws. The centre only works to win elections and not for the prosperity of the nation.”

Gandhi’s India being turned to Godse’s India: Mehbooba

The Modi government is running Kashmir as a colony and Gandhi’s India is being turned to Godse’s India, said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mufti said that the PDP will fight elections but she won’t be fighting elections till Article 370 is restored.

Mufti recalled that during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time, citizens of the two countries were cheering for each other.

