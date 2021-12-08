Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills husband with paramour's help; reaches police station with body in car

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and her paramour, who reached a police station with the body in the boot of their car in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place under Katara Hills police station area in the early hours of the day, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bhadoria said.

Sangeeta Meena (34) and her paramour Ashish Pandey (32) allegedly administered sleeping pills to the victim Dhanraj Meena and beat him with sticks and hammers, the official said.

The accused, a resident of Sagar Golden Park colony of Katara Hills area, was having an affair with Pandey, a software engineer, he said.

The victim found out about the affair and tried to stop his wife, which led to several disputes between the couple, he said.

The duo gave the victim sleeping pills with food and attacked him later in the night when fell asleep, the official said.

The accused wanted to dispose of the body, but realised that it would be hard to escape from the police and brought the body packed in a sack in the boot of a car to Katara Hills police station, he said.

The accused have been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the official added.