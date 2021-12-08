STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills husband with paramour's help; reaches police station with body in car

The duo gave the victim sleeping pills with food and attacked him later in the night when fell asleep, the official said.

Published: 08th December 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and her paramour, who reached a police station with the body in the boot of their car in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place under Katara Hills police station area in the early hours of the day, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bhadoria said.

Sangeeta Meena (34) and her paramour Ashish Pandey (32) allegedly administered sleeping pills to the victim Dhanraj Meena and beat him with sticks and hammers, the official said.

The accused, a resident of Sagar Golden Park colony of Katara Hills area, was having an affair with Pandey, a software engineer, he said.

The victim found out about the affair and tried to stop his wife, which led to several disputes between the couple, he said.

The duo gave the victim sleeping pills with food and attacked him later in the night when fell asleep, the official said.

The accused wanted to dispose of the body, but realised that it would be hard to escape from the police and brought the body packed in a sack in the boot of a car to Katara Hills police station, he said.

The accused have been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Crime Madhya Pradesh Murder
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp