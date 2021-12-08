STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Health Department exam paper leak: Five more arrested

An examination for grade C and D employees recruitment was to take place on October 30, however, the question paper got leaked.

Published: 08th December 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: Pune cyber police has arrested five more people including a chief administrative officer from Latur in connection with an alleged paper leak during the Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment examination.

It took the number of arrested persons in the case to eleven, a police official said on Tuesday.

An examination for grade C and D employees recruitment was to take place on October 30, however, the question paper got leaked.

During the probe, police first arrested Vijay Murhade and Anil Gaikwad from Jalna district.

It led to the arrest of Babaji Mundhe, Suresh Jagtap, Sandip Bhitekar and Prakash Misal, a sailor working at the naval dockyard.

"During sustained interrogation, the names of five more accused surfaced, including Prashant Badgire, a chief administrative officer in the health department posted at Latur," said the police official.

The other four arrested accused included Dr Sandip Jogdand, a medical officer attached to the mental hospital at Ambajogai in Beed district.

Badgire allegedly supplied a leaked paper and took Rs 10 lakh from Dr Jogdand and Rs 5 lakh from another accused, Sham Mhaske, who is peon at a hospital in Ambajogai, the official said.

Rajendra Sanap, clerk, rural hospital, Osamanabad and Uddhav Nagargoje, a primary teacher from Beed were also arrested for alleged involvement in the racket.

"We are investigating how Badgire obtained the question paper," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Health Department​ Maharashtra Maharashtra Exam Paper Leak
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp