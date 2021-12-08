STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Joint director held in health department recruitment paper leak case

Pune Cyber Police has arrested a joint director-rank officer who allegedly leaked a question paper for recruitment in the Maharashtra Health Department.

Published: 08th December 2021

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: Pune Cyber Police has arrested a joint director-rank officer who allegedly leaked a question paper for recruitment in the Maharashtra Health Department, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Mahesh Botle, joint director (non-technical) National Health Mission, was part of the committee of the health department which set question paper for the exam held last month.

It was he who provided the question paper to Prashant Badgire, chief administrative officer in the health department posted at Latur, police said.

"We have arrested Botle from Mumbai," said D S Hake, police inspector, cyber cell.

With his arrest, the total of arrested persons in the case reached 12.

