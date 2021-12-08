STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No consensus in panel on Covid-19 booster shot due to gaps in post vaccination data

It was earlier hinted that the committee would advise the government on allowing additional shots for the vulnerable population apart from vaccination for adolescents and kids.

Published: 08th December 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gaps in crucial large-scale post vaccination data may be delaying a decision on the need of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for the Indian population, it has emerged.

An expert panel which met on Monday to discuss the introduction of booster doses has deferred coming up with conclusive recommendations to the government.

It was earlier hinted that the committee would advise the government on allowing additional shots for the vulnerable population apart from vaccination for adolescents and kids.

Top sources associated with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization told this daily there was no consensus as there is no large population based statistics on waning antibody levels after vaccination or on the duration of protection offered by the vaccines.

A senior member of NTAGI, who did not want to be named, said that while nearly 128 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far and two crore cases have been recorded since April, there is no data that synthesizes hospitalization, age and vaccination status. 

“There are only limited studies on a few thousand people by the ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology from a few hospitals, and frontline workers such as Tamil Nadu Police and Punjab Police,” the NTAGI member said.

Another source said it was stressed that granular post-vaccination data from India is critical because global studies are less.

Also the epidemic course, such as number of waves, and the vaccines used in other countries are different from those in India.

Samiran Panda, the chief epidemiologist with ICMR and a member of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, insisted that from a purely scientific perspective, it makes more sense to focus on covering over 80 per cent of the adult population with full vaccination first before anything else.

SII may cut production

New Delhi: With not enough orders for Covishield from the Centre, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said the company is looking at slashing monthly production of vaccines by at least 50 per cent. SII has written to the government to seek clarity on its requirement, if any, for normal two doses in the country and also on booster doses, he said. 

Positive despite three jabs

Bhopal: A German researcher has tested Covid positive in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. The researcher with a woman colleague arrived in Jabalpur on Sunday to attend the wedding of a colleague. While his Rapid Antigen Test sample tested negative, the RT-PCR tested positive. The researcher and his colleague have taken three jabs, said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Covid vaccination covid booster shots
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp