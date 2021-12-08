STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe against Anil Deshmukh: Ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary appears before ED

ED had summoned Kunte earlier, but he did not turn up saying he was busy. He is currently the principal advisor of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh being taken to a hospital for his medical check-up, after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Nov 2, 2021.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with the money laundering and corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The central probe agency questioned Kunte in connection with the transfer and posting of police officials during the tenure of Deshmukh. Kunte also served as Principal Secretary of the home department.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by CBI in which they have accused Deshmukh of charges of corruption.
 

