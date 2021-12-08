Probe against Anil Deshmukh: Ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary appears before ED

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with the money laundering and corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ED had summoned Kunte earlier, but he did not turn up saying he was busy. He is currently the principal advisor of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The central probe agency questioned Kunte in connection with the transfer and posting of police officials during the tenure of Deshmukh. Kunte also served as Principal Secretary of the home department.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by CBI in which they have accused Deshmukh of charges of corruption.

