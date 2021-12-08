STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan HC asks Centre to take all measures to bring mortal remains of tribal man from Russia

The Moscow Police closed the case as an accidental death and the information was received by the family through local police on August 28, 2021.

Dead Body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has asked the Centre to take all measures to bring the mortal remains of a tribal man from Russia as soon as possible.

It has asked the assistant solicitor general (ASG) to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The court has fixed December 15 as the next date for hearing.

Justice Dinesh Mehta gave these directions while hearing a petition by Asha Devi, who had been waiting to receive the mortal remains of her husband Hitendra Garasia from Russia.

Social activist Charmesh Sharma, who has taken up the matter to help the bereaved family, said Garasia, a resident of Godwa village in Kherwara tehsil in Udaipur, had gone to Russia on one year's work visa in April 2021 but was reportedly found dead in a park in Moscow.

The Moscow Police closed the case as an accidental death and the information was received by the family through local police on August 28, 2021.

Since then, the family has been running from pillar to post to get the mortal remains of Garasia so that last rites could be carried out.

Sharma, who took up the matter on various appropriate platforms, said in pursuance of the matter, the Russian government informed that the mortal remains could not be sent to India and added that the burial of Garasia would be carried out by the Russian authorities if the family members failed to come to Russia for the same.

However, in a separate communication, the Russian government stated that whatever has to be done in the matter, has to be done by the Indian Embassy in Russia for paving the way for the transport of the deceased to India.

"So with no relief in the matter to the family, we decided to move the high court with a prayer to give necessary directions to the concerned leading to bringing back the remains of Hitendra and save him from getting buried in an alien country," Sharma said.

The petitioner's counsel Suniel Purohit said considering the seriousness of the matter, the court asked the ASG to do the needful, including sensitising all concerned so that the petitioners are able to carry out the last rites of Garasia as per their customs.

"The ASG has assured to extend all possible assistance to the family by the Government of India in compliance with the bilateral treaties and applicable laws," Purohit said.

