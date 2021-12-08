Suspension of Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs: Members to engage in sit-in protest

Richs Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To escalate pressure on the government in Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs will sit on dharna with 12 suspended MPs on Wednesday in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Both the Opposition and the government remain adamant over their stands with Opposition leaders saying there is no question of suspended MPs apologising as demanded by the treasury benches.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday morning to discuss the matter before the Opposition floor leaders meet at Kharge’s chamber. Sources said MPs from both Houses are expected to join the dharna.

“Khargeji will raise the matter in the House. After that, all opposition MPs will march to Gandhi statue and sit with the suspended MPs to protest the undemocratic decision of the Centre,” said RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha.

In the TMC parliamentary party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, it was decided that the protest will continue in Rajya Sabha till the suspension is revoked. The party also decided to work in coordination with other Opposition parties but not play second fiddle to Congress.

The House saw repeated adjournments and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020 amid the din. But the house was adjourned for the day.

Holding the government responsible for the deadlock, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha,l Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the suspension is against rules and undemocratic.

Farmer compensation demanded

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised in Lok Sabha the demand for compensation for families of farmers who died during the protests. Gandhi said the Punjab government has paid compensation to 400 such families. “We have a list of 400 farmers who died during protests for which the Punjab government has given compensations. The state government has provided jobs to dependents of 150 such farmers. I have this list and will table it on the floor of the House,” said Gandhi, speaking during Zero Hour, which is for raising issues of importance in the parliamentary constituencies of the members.