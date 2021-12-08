STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three LeT militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 08th December 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chack-i-Cholan village in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One ultra was killed in the early exchange of firing between the two sides, the official said.

During the day-long gunbattle, two more militants were killed, he added.

Police identified the slain ultras as Amir Hussain, Rayees Ahmad and Haseeb Yousuf.

A police spokesman said as per official records, all the three terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilians.

"Pertinently, the killed terrorist, Amir Hussain, was active since September 2020 and involved in several terror crime cases including Case FIR No.264/2021 of PS Shopian regarding attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma on 01/10/2021," the spokesman said.

“He (Hussain) was also involved in luring gullible youth to join terror folds.

"Terrorist Rayees Ahmad was active since June 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including attack on Police/SF. He was also involved in attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma," the spokesman said.

“Terrorist Haseeb Yousuf was also involved in several terror crime cases in the areas of Kulgam," he said.

The spokesman said incriminating material and arms and ammunition including one AK-74 rifle and two pistols were recovered from their possession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jammu Shopian LeT LeT Militants
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp