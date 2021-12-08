Three LeT militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chack-i-Cholan village in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One ultra was killed in the early exchange of firing between the two sides, the official said.

During the day-long gunbattle, two more militants were killed, he added.

Police identified the slain ultras as Amir Hussain, Rayees Ahmad and Haseeb Yousuf.

A police spokesman said as per official records, all the three terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilians.

"Pertinently, the killed terrorist, Amir Hussain, was active since September 2020 and involved in several terror crime cases including Case FIR No.264/2021 of PS Shopian regarding attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma on 01/10/2021," the spokesman said.

“He (Hussain) was also involved in luring gullible youth to join terror folds.

"Terrorist Rayees Ahmad was active since June 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including attack on Police/SF. He was also involved in attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma," the spokesman said.

“Terrorist Haseeb Yousuf was also involved in several terror crime cases in the areas of Kulgam," he said.

The spokesman said incriminating material and arms and ammunition including one AK-74 rifle and two pistols were recovered from their possession.