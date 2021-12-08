STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP

This precious stone was found by Singh from the shallow mines in the Krishna Kalyanpur area.

Published: 08th December 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

diamonds

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MANDLA: For tribal labourer Mulayam Singh life is a daily struggle and the thought of managing expenses for his children always weighed heavy on his mind.

However, his fortunes changed overnight when he found a 13-carat diamond worth Rs 60 lakh from a shallow mine in the world-famous Panna diamond mines in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

And it seems Lady Luck was all smiling for other labourers as well.

They also found six diamonds of different weights from the same Panna diamond mines.

"The diamond found by Mulayam Singh weighs 13.54 carat, which is worth at least Rs 60 lakh," said diamond inspector Anupam Singh.

This precious stone was found by Singh from the shallow mines in the Krishna Kalyanpur area, he said.

Besides Singh, other labourers have found six diamonds of different weights, the official said.

Two of these six diamonds weigh 6-carat and 4-carat, respectively, while others weigh 43, 37 and 74 cents, respectively, he added.

The total value of all these diamonds may cross Rs 1 crore, the official said, adding that the actual price will be known at the auction.

Elated over his precious possession, Mulayam Singh said, "I will spend the money I will get from the auction of the diamond on the education of my children".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulayam Singh
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp