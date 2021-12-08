STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two get life term in Pakistan for acid attack on woman

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar announced the verdict and also slapped a fine of PKR 4.2 million on each of the two accused -- Muhammad Ahmed and Shah Nawaz.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: Moved by the plight of a 24-year-old woman who survived an acid attack, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Wednesday handed down life imprisonment to the two culprits.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar announced the verdict and also slapped a fine of PKR 4.2 million on each of the two accused -- Muhammad Ahmed and Shah Nawaz -- to be paid as compensation to the victim named Maryam.

In her statement, Maryam said that Ahmed, who lived in her locality in Chungi Amer Sadhu in Lahore had sent a marriage proposal, which was turned down by her family.

In June this year, Ahmed along with his accomplice, Nawaz, intercepted her on a motorcycle and threw acid on her.

Maryam suffered burns on her hands, face and neck, and was under treatment at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital.

"Ahmad had been forcing me to marry him. On my refusal he had threatened me that he would not leave me for anyone else," she said in her statement.

The court has also imposed a separate fine of PKR 1 million on each of them.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned.

Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which has a maximum term of life imprisonment.

The minimum term, however, is not less than 14 years and a minimum fine is of PKR 1 million.

According to a report in The Dawn newspaper, there have been over 9,500 cases of acid attacks reported in Pakistan since 1994.

In 2018, the National Assembly passed the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, which aims at making provisions to specifically criminalise acid and burn-related violence by providing fair and speedy trial of such heinous crimes and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan acid attack pakistan acid attack punishment pakistan woman acid attack
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp