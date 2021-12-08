STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee snubs TMC MLA Abdul Karim for demanding separate Islampur district

Mamata Banerjee announced the launching of 'Artisan' credit cards which will help the craftsmen earn special benefits.

Published: 08th December 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIGANJ: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday snubbed TMC MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury for demanding that Islampur, which he represents, be carved out of Uttar Dinajpur and be made a separate district at an administrative review meeting held here and ruled out the demand.

Terming Karim's attitude as "cheap", a visibly peeved Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, asked the Islampur MLA to concentrate on working for the people instead.

"Such a demand should not be made in an administrative meeting. Don't talk cheap. Uttar Dinajpur is a small district and has two subdivisions. Islampur subdivision is already there...There is a lot of work to be done to make a district. Moreover the distance from Raiganj (district hq) to Islampur is not much," she said.

Continuing with her admonition, Banerjee referred to the demand for a Sundarbans district.

"You (Chowdhury) see how big that area is. You have won the elections, now work for the people. That (a separate Islampur district) will not happen now".

"If the MLAs think they will speak whatever they want, then I will not allow the legislators to speak...They will tell me to make a district in their house," she fumed.

Banerjee announced the launching of 'Artisan' credit cards which will help the craftsmen earn special benefits.

She inquired whether Students' Credit Cards had been given to all the beneficiaries and directed officials to speed up the disbursal to those who are yet to get them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Abdul Karim TMC Abdul Karim Chowdhury
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp