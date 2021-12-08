Will sack any minister if complaint of sexual exploitation is filed against him: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he will take action even if only a complaint of sexual exploitation was lodged against any of his cabinet colleagues.

"I will sack him (any such minister)," he said at a press conference here.

Last week state Congress chief Girish Chodankar had claimed that a minister in the Goa cabinet had sexually exploited a woman.

"I will conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. (But) Let there at least be a complaint filed by victim," the chief minister said.

The Congress leader was trying to get cheap publicity by making such allegations, Sawant claimed.