STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will sack any minister if complaint of sexual exploitation is filed against him: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said he will take action even if only a complaint of sexual exploitation was lodged against any of his cabinet colleagues.

Published: 08th December 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he will take action even if only a complaint of sexual exploitation was lodged against any of his cabinet colleagues.

"I will sack him (any such minister)," he said at a press conference here.

Last week state Congress chief Girish Chodankar had claimed that a minister in the Goa cabinet had sexually exploited a woman.

"I will conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. (But) Let there at least be a complaint filed by victim," the chief minister said.

The Congress leader was trying to get cheap publicity by making such allegations, Sawant claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa Goa crime crime against women
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp