STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh to lead inquiry in IAF chopper crash that killed Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is currently the Air Officer Commander in Chief, Training Command which takes care of the entire training related issues of the Indian Air Force.

Published: 09th December 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident near Coonoor. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a tri-services Court of Inquiry (CoI) to look into every aspect of the ill-fated MI-17 V5 Helicopter which crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday leading to the death of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

The Defence Minister said, "IAF has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh."

The inquiry team reached Wellington on Wednesday itself and started the investigation, said Rajnath Singh during his address to the lawmakers in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Thursday.

​ALSO READ | RIP CDS General Bipin Rawat: Experts stunned as ‘safest’ flying machine plunges to tragedy

The last rites of the mortal remains of CDS and the others will be done with full military honours, added Rajnath Singh.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is currently the Air Officer Commander in Chief, Training Command which takes care of the entire training related issues of the IAF. 

Air Marshal Singh was Commissioned in December 1982 and is himself a helicopter pilot with an experience of more than 6600 flying hours. Among the other appointments during his long career he also has served as the Director General Inspection and Flight Safety. 

​ALSO READ | RIP CDS General Bipin Rawat: Multi-faceted officer will be remembered also as a great thinker

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the helicopter died in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Advisor Brigadier Lakhvinder Singh Lidder, Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh and Air force Helicopter crew along with nine other Armed forces personnel.

The names of the other nine, as read out by the minister are, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, JWO Rana Pratap Das, JWO Arakkal Pradeep, Havaldar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursevak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force General Bipin Rawat Mi-17 V-5 Rajnath Singh Air Marshal Manavendra Singh
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp