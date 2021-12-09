STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cattle shelters reviving economy in Chhattisgarh

Under the scheme ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ launched last year, the unutilized disposable cow dung is procured by the state government from livestock owners and villagers.

Published: 09th December 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:25 AM

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Cattle shed premises, the Gauthans, in Chhattisgarh have emerged as a platform offering employment and generating trade activities of diversified locally prepared products made by rural women.

Out of the 7,777 Gauthans across the state, there are over 2,000 where the women self-help groups (SHGs) are engaged in productive multi-activities.

Under the scheme ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ launched last year, the unutilized disposable cow dung is procured by the state government from livestock owners and villagers.

Besides producing vermi-compost manures, the proven utility of the cow-dung has created good avenues for livelihood. It has also generated marketing activities for various items prepared at Gauthan.

Ahead of Diwali, hundreds of women SHGs got orders to supply eco-friendly earthen lamps and other products made out of cow-dung.

