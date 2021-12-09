Cattle shelters reviving economy in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Cattle shed premises, the Gauthans, in Chhattisgarh have emerged as a platform offering employment and generating trade activities of diversified locally prepared products made by rural women.

Out of the 7,777 Gauthans across the state, there are over 2,000 where the women self-help groups (SHGs) are engaged in productive multi-activities.

Under the scheme ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ launched last year, the unutilized disposable cow dung is procured by the state government from livestock owners and villagers.

Besides producing vermi-compost manures, the proven utility of the cow-dung has created good avenues for livelihood. It has also generated marketing activities for various items prepared at Gauthan.

Ahead of Diwali, hundreds of women SHGs got orders to supply eco-friendly earthen lamps and other products made out of cow-dung.