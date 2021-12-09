STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests brother of key accused in coal scam

Sources in the agency said Bikash Mishra, who is also an accused in the scam, was supposed to appear before the designated CBI court in Asansol on Wednesday, but he did not.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, on Thursday arrested Bikash Mishra, brother of key accused Binay Mishra, from a private hospital in Kolkata.

Sources in the agency said Bikash Mishra, who is also an accused in the scam, was supposed to appear before the designated CBI court in Asansol on Wednesday, but he did not.

Instead, he got himself admitted to the private hospital.

Sources said the court then cancelled his interim bail and issued an arrest warrant against Mishra.

A team of CBI sleuths arrested him from the hospital.

The CBI in November 2020 lodged an FIR alleging a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields' mines at Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The Eoforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation Bikash Mishra Binay Mishra
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp