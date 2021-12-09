CBI arrests brother of key accused in coal scam

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, on Thursday arrested Bikash Mishra, brother of key accused Binay Mishra, from a private hospital in Kolkata.

Sources in the agency said Bikash Mishra, who is also an accused in the scam, was supposed to appear before the designated CBI court in Asansol on Wednesday, but he did not.

Instead, he got himself admitted to the private hospital.

Sources said the court then cancelled his interim bail and issued an arrest warrant against Mishra.

A team of CBI sleuths arrested him from the hospital.

The CBI in November 2020 lodged an FIR alleging a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields' mines at Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The Eoforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.