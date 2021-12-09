STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Channi, Badal made deal on high-profile drugs case: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Chadha accused Channi of having a secret meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal at a farmhouse after the Punjab government was reprimanded by the high court in the very case.  

Published: 09th December 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would make a weak case against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the much-hyped drugs case of Punjab, alleged AAP leader and party’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Wednesday. 

Chadha accused Channi of having a secret meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal at a farmhouse after the Punjab government was reprimanded by the high court in the very case.  

During the meeting, a deal was struck between the two leaders that the Channi government would arrest Majithia by making a very weak case so that he could get bail from the court the very next day.  

“This information has been shared with us by a senior police officer of Punjab police,” claimed Chadha. 
Chadha alleged that Majithia’s arrest would be made on such weak grounds that the Akali leader would definitely get bail within 24 hours.  

He said that Channi would misuse the Punjab police to file false cases against Majithia and then help him get bail as well.  

“Channi will deliberately stage a drama of arresting  Majithia to deceit the people of Punjab. A few days back, Punjab’s Transport Minister Raja Warring did the same drama by seizing Badal’s buses with an army of cameras to fool the public. However, the very next day, the court ordered the release of all the buses.  This time Channi himself is going to do something similar for the Badals and Akali Dal,” alleged Chadha. 

Chadda said that Channi and Badal have a long-standing relationship.  Many years back Channi, accused in the ‘Ludhiana City Centre Scam’ had gone to meet Badal to save his brother.  This has been confirmed by the Akali Dal MLAs themselves in the Punjab Assembly.  

“At which farmhouse did he meet Badal?  What is his deal with Badal?  The chief minister should answer all these questions,” he said. 

