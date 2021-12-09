STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chopper mishap: Black Box retrieved as IAF chief reaches spot; Rajnath to address Parliament shortly 

The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday when CDS Bipin Rawat, the country's first CDS, his wife and 11 others were killed.

Published: 09th December 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COONOOR: Defence officials on Thursday retrieved the Flight Recorder, more popularly known as 'Black Box', of the ill-fated Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed near here on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in the incident.

Official sources said the black box was retrieved in the wake of authorities expanding the search area from 300 metres to one km from the accident spot.

The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday when the 63-year old Rawat, the country's first CDS, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter they were travelling in crashed and went up in flames, leaving only one survivor.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened in the Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Parliament on Thursday, ahead of his scheduled statement in both the Houses on the chopper crash.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry has said the minister will give a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11.30 am and in Lok Sabha at 12.15 pm. However, the timings have now been rescheduled. Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 11 am.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including Northern and Eastern commands.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday morning reached the site of the chopper crash.

The IAF chief reached the crash site near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu along with state DGP C Sylendra Babu.

The Indian Military Academy in Dehradun has cancelled the Commandant's Parade, final rehearsal parade scheduled to be held on Thursday, ahead of the final passing out parade, said Academy's Public Relations Officer Col Himani Pant on Thursday.

"IMA, Dehradun has cancelled Commandant's Parade (final rehearsal parade ahead of final passing out parade) that was scheduled to take place today. The decision regarding holding passing out parade will be taken after receiving instructions from the Army Headquarters," Col Pant said.

This year 319 Indians and 68 foreigners will step into the 387 Gentlemen Cadet Parade.

(With ANI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
General Bipin Rawat Chief of Defence Staff Indian Air Force
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp