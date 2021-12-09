Chopper mishap: Black Box retrieved as IAF chief reaches spot; Rajnath to address Parliament shortly 

By PTI

COONOOR: Defence officials on Thursday retrieved the Flight Recorder, more popularly known as 'Black Box', of the ill-fated Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed near here on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in the incident.

Official sources said the black box was retrieved in the wake of authorities expanding the search area from 300 metres to one km from the accident spot.

The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday when the 63-year old Rawat, the country's first CDS, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter they were travelling in crashed and went up in flames, leaving only one survivor.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened in the Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Parliament on Thursday, ahead of his scheduled statement in both the Houses on the chopper crash.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry has said the minister will give a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11.30 am and in Lok Sabha at 12.15 pm. However, the timings have now been rescheduled. Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 11 am.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including Northern and Eastern commands.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday morning reached the site of the chopper crash.

The IAF chief reached the crash site near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu along with state DGP C Sylendra Babu.

The Indian Military Academy in Dehradun has cancelled the Commandant's Parade, final rehearsal parade scheduled to be held on Thursday, ahead of the final passing out parade, said Academy's Public Relations Officer Col Himani Pant on Thursday.

"IMA, Dehradun has cancelled Commandant's Parade (final rehearsal parade ahead of final passing out parade) that was scheduled to take place today. The decision regarding holding passing out parade will be taken after receiving instructions from the Army Headquarters," Col Pant said.

This year 319 Indians and 68 foreigners will step into the 387 Gentlemen Cadet Parade.

(With ANI Inputs)