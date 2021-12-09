STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Pune district achieves 100 per cent first dose vaccination target

Pune has become the second district in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines after Mumbai.

Published: 09th December 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: Pune has become the second district in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines after Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the data shared by the district administration, the total population of Pune (district) is 1,13,53,633 and the targeted population (above 18) for the first dose was 83,42,700.

However, the actual number of people who were given the doses was 83,44,544.

The estimation about the percentage is based on the 2019 voters list, the authorities said.

As far as the second dose is concerned, the district has achieved 65.7 per cent target as a total of 54,82,018 people have been administered both doses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune Pune coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp