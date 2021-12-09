STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four injured in low intensity blast at Rohini district court complex in Delhi

According to the fire department, a phone call was received at 10.40am, following which a fire engine was rushed to the spot

Published: 09th December 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Police officials said that an investigation is underway to find out the cause of the blast (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A low intensity blast was reported on the premises of the Rohini district court complex on Thursday, leaving four injured.

According to the fire department, a phone call was received at 10.40am, following which a fire engine was rushed to the spot.

Police officials said that an investigation is underway to find out the cause of the blast.

Initial reports claim that it was a laptop that exploded in the court room number 102.

Pictures circulating on social media also show an exploded box attached with a wire.

Further details are awaited.

