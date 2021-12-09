Four injured in low intensity blast at Rohini district court complex in Delhi
Published: 09th December 2021 02:08 PM | Last Updated: 09th December 2021 02:16 PM
NEW DELHI: A low intensity blast was reported on the premises of the Rohini district court complex on Thursday, leaving four injured.
According to the fire department, a phone call was received at 10.40am, following which a fire engine was rushed to the spot.
Crowd outside Rohini court complex. pic.twitter.com/XT8U7VIbUq— Ankita Upadhyay (@ankitaup) December 9, 2021
Police officials said that an investigation is underway to find out the cause of the blast.
Initial reports claim that it was a laptop that exploded in the court room number 102.
Pictures circulating on social media also show an exploded box attached with a wire.
Further details are awaited.