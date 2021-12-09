STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give 50 per cent fare concession to PwDs with UDID card, Madhya Pradesh bus operators told

The Madhya Pradesh government issued a directive to all bus operators in the state to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to 'divyangjan' after they show their unique identification card.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued a directive to all bus operators in the state to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to 'divyangjan' (people with disabilities) after they show their unique identification card.

The directive, issued by MP transport commissioner to all regional, additional and district transport officials, lays down that any person presenting the 'Unique Disability ID' issued by a competent authority of the Centre or the state must be given 50 per cent concession in bus fare.

A state public relations department official said the Centre's Divyangjan Empowerment department was providing Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities (UDID) to divyangjan, which allows them to avail benefits of different welfare schemes.

Madhya Pradesh is ahead of the other states in the country in issuing UDIDs, he added.

