Kangana Ranaut moves Bombay High Court seeking to quash FIR over 'anti-Sikh' comment

Kangana Ranaut contended that her post was misconstrued and she had no intention of hurting the Sikh community's sentiments.

Published: 09th December 2021 10:03 PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against her last month by Mumbai Police following a complaint by a Sikh organization.

Ranaut portrayed the farmers' protest on Delhi borders against the controversial farm laws as a Khalistani movement in an Instagram post on November 21, the complainants had alleged.

Following which, a case for 'hurting religious sentiments' was registered against her by police here.

In her post, the actor had referred to "Khalistani terrorists" and invoked former prime minister late Indira Gandhi who "crushed" them.

The actor's petition, filed last month through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, contended that her post was misconstrued and she had no intention of hurting the Sikh community's sentiments.

The post was not against farmers but against a banned organization, and it was within her fundamental right to free speech, the actor, known for making controversial statements, said in the plea.

The HC should "protect her legitimate rights and liberties by quashing the FIR," said the petition, which is yet to be listed for hearing.

