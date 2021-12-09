STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man arrested in Maharashtra for 'killing' former girlfriend in shopping mall

Ansari decided to kill Farjana after learning that she was going to marry someone else, said a police official.

Published: 09th December 2021 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing his former girlfriend as she was going to marry someone else, police said.

The accused was identified as Muzahid Ansari (22), resident of Mominpura area.

He was allegedly in a relationship with the victim, Farjana Ejaaz Qureshi (20), police said.

Ansari decided to kill Farjana after learning that she was going to marry someone else, said a police official.

On December 2, he asked her to meet him at Empress Mall in Ganeshpeth area to watch a film, and strangled her in an empty room on the fourth floor of the mall, the official said.

After her parents lodged a missing person complaint, police grilled Ansari who confessed to the murder on Wednesday, the official said.

He was booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Gittikhadan Police are conducting further probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra crime Maharashtra murder
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp