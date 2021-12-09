Police superintendent's letter putting Sikhs, Muslims at par with terrorists stirs controversy in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A political controversy has erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh over a district police superintendent's VIP visit related security letter, which equated the Sikh and Muslim community with terrorist groups like JKLF, LTTE, ULFA and SIMI.

The two-page order signed by Katni district police superintendent Sunil Kumar Jain, dated December 6 2021, pertained to security related arrangements for state's Governor Mangubhai C Patel's December 7 visit to Katni district.

It was the sixth point of the 23 point general instructions to the security apparatus that actually triggered the row.

The sixth point instructed to keep a strict eye on Sikhs, Muslims, JKLF, ULFA, SIMI and LTTE terrorists.

Tweeting a copy of the controversial order, senior Congress leader and party's state general secretary KK Mishra wrote, "Thanks to SP Katni, till now it was the BJP, which treated country's farmers and Muslims as terrorists. But you (SP Katni) and your police have officially termed Sikhs and Muslims as terrorists for the Governor's visit. Are you a police superintendent or BJP spokesperson? This government will definitely felicitate you with Padmashree."

State Congress spokesperson and Sikh community leader Narendra Saluja also objected to the letter, saying "it was sad that the patriotic Sikh community has been equated with terrorists in the letter. Action should be taken against SP Katni, failing which it would understood that it's also the belief of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and the BJP."

Realising that the two page order had kicked up a major political row, the SP Katni Sunil Kumar Jain promptly swung into action. Terming the controversial point in the letter a "clerical error," the SP Katni apologised for it.

"I regret the clerical error, it was never intended to hurt sentiments of anyone. The concerned clerk who made the error has been issued show cause notice and based on the reply to the notice, appropriate action will be initiated against that clerk," Jain maintained.