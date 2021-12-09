STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Resident doctors' protest over NEET-PG counselling delay suspended for one week: FORDA

LNJP is the biggest healthcare facility run by the Delhi government and is the nerve centre of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), spearheading a nationwide protest since November 27 over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, said on Thursday that the stir has been suspended for a week.

In a statement, it said the decision has been taken in view of developments over the issue in the last few days and the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and others in a copter crash on Wednesday.

FORDA has decided to put the agitation on hold for one week after holding discussions with representatives of state RDAs virtually on Thursday, it said.

"We express our sincere gratitude to all resident doctors of the nation who came forward and joined the agitation. We are resuming all services with immediate effect.

"In case the issue is not addressed by December 16, 2021, we will be forced to call for a complete shutdown of all services except Covid areas in healthcare institutions," the statement said.

While FORDA president Dr Manish claimed all RDAs have aligned with its decision, Dr Akash Yadav, vice-president of resident doctors association of Delhi government-run Maulana Azad Medical College, said, "MAMC RDA is yet to take any decision on it".

MAMC resident doctors had from Thursday morning boycotted all routine and emergency services as part of the nationwide stir, affecting patient care at three facilities attached to it.

Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital, G B Pant Hospital and Guru Nanak Eye Centre are attached with MAMC.

LNJP is the biggest healthcare facility run by the Delhi government and is the nerve centre of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday night, the MAMC RDA said, "Even after the boycott by many institutions of Delhi, we continued to run emergency services. But apathy of government and plight of overburdened residents have brought us to do total boycott of all services including OPD, OT, Ward and Emergency services from 09/12/21 (Thursday)."

"Functioning of ICU and Covid wards will not be affected to safeguard the interests of critically ill patients," it had said.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of RDA of Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Anuj Aggarwal, on Thursday said, "We support the decision of FORDA for putting on hold the protest for one week while hoping for the urgent intervention by the Government of India to fast-track the process."

Resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital resumed all duties following the announcement by the FORDA.

Resident doctors of Lady Hardinge also resumed Emergency Services but are likely to refrain from other rendering routine services for a week.

The stand of RDAs at other hospitals was not known yet.

Resident doctors of Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals boycotting all routine and emergency services for over three consecutive days, as part of the nationwide protest, affecting patient care.

Members of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital had taken out a march on the streets near the campus on Wednesday demanding expediting of the counselling process.

Scores of doctors, holding placards and raising slogans marched near Connaught Place.

The Indian Medical Association has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that post-graduate admissions are done on a war footing.

Because of the protests, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital administration on Monday had issued a circular saying that all residents doctors appointed on ad hoc "cannot indulge themselves nor participate in any strike activity".

"Non-observance of the rules attracts disciplinary action as deemed fit, including termination. This issue with the approval of Medical Superintendent," the circular had warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FORDA NEET NEET PG Counselling NEET PG
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp