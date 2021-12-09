STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Row after Assam MLA claims Aurangzeb donated land for Kamakhya temple

The origin of the Kamakhya Temple is believed to be pre-Aryan or tribal in traits and rituals by many, according to the website of the shrine.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kamakhya temple in Guwahati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGAON: An All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA of Assam has created a controversy by claiming that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb donated land for the famed Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

The origin of the Kamakhya Temple is believed to be pre-Aryan or tribal in traits and rituals by many, according to the website of the shrine.

"Aurangzeb's land grant to Maa Kamakhya Temple is clearly written in a book 'Pavitra Asam' by noted litterateur Dr Maheswar Neog which was published by the Asam Sahitya Sabha," Aminul Islam, the MLA of Dhing in Nagaon district, said.

Aurangzeb, the last of the great Mughal emperors, ruled India from 1658 to 1707.

The AIUDF MLA also claimed that Aurangzeb had donated land to hundreds of temples in India, including 178 hectares of land to Jangamwadi Temple in Varanasi.

Reacting to this, the chief minister said his government will not tolerate such baseless statements.

Meanwhile, a self-proclaimed Hindutva leader Satyaranjan Bora was detained and later released by police on Wednesday as he attempted to march to Islam's residence at Dhing to protest against his statement.

Bora has filed a complaint against Islam at Dispur police station in Guwahati.

"Maa Kamakhya Devalaya is considered most sacred and oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas on earth. It is the centrepiece of widely practised, powerful Tantrik Shaktism cult in India," the website of the temple said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India United Democratic Front Kamakhya Temple Aurangzeb
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp