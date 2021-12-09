Sulur chopper mishap: 'Tri-service probe into helicopter crash has begun', says Rajnath Singh

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament on Thursday that a tri-service inquiry has begun into the Mi17V5 helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

The inquiry, which has been set up to ascertain the cause of the accident will be headed by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, Bengaluru Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

WATCH |

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the helicopter crash. He was airlifted by the IAF from Wellington military base to the HAL airport, Bengaluru from where he was taken to Command Hospital for treatment. He has reportedly suffered 85 percent burn injuries and is admitted in the ICU.