Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Khabbu Tiwari jailed for five years for using fake mark sheet

Khabbu Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

Published: 09th December 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 08:39 PM

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari, has been disqualified from the membership of the UP Assembly following his conviction in a 28-year-old case, Vidhan Sabha secretariat said here on Thursday.

Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

According to a notification issued by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary, Gosaiganj seat will be considered vacated from October 18, 2021.

Special Judge Puja Singh of MP/MLA court Ayodhya had delivered the verdict on October 18 after which Tiwari was taken in custody and sent to jail.

The court had also slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

A case was lodged against Tiwari in 1992 by Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then Principal of Saket Degree College in Ayodhya at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, accusing him of using a fake mark sheet to get admission.

