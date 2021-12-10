STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel purpose: Centre

Persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO-EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally, Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

Published: 10th December 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate

Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 108 countries recognise the Indian COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel purpose, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday, sharing data available as on December 6.

The World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) assists interested UN procurement agencies, member states and countries in determining acceptability of using specific vaccines, based on an essential set of available data on quality, safety, efficacy and performance, Pawar said in a written reply.

The aim is to expedite availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency, and it allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines, she said.

ALSO READ | Union Health Minister says first Covid vaccine dose given to 86 per cent of eligible population

Persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO- EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally, Pawar said.

"However, not all countries require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. India also does not, at present, require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. Among the countries, which do have such requirements, as on 6th December 2021, a total of 108 countries recognise the Indian vaccination certificate for travel purpose," she said in the written reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Vaccination Coronavirus in India Lok Sabha
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp