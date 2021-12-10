2 policemen killed in terror attack in J&K's Bandipora

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two policemen were killed in a terror attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A police official said the terrorists fired at the two cops at the Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora late on Friday afternoon.

The policemen have been identified as Selection Grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad. Both had sustained multiple bullet injuries.

The injured policemen were rushed to a nearby hospital where both of them succumbed to injuries.

Immediately after the terror attack, the police, CRPF and Army men rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the attackers responsible for the attack.

No arrests have been made yet.