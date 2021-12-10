STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army officers from Nepal, Lanka, Bangladesh join funeral procession of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife

General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when an Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Published: 10th December 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been killed along with 11 others when the Army chopper they were flying in crashed near Coonoor. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The final journey of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat began from his official residence here to a cremation ground where they will be laid to rest.

General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when an Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The general will be laid to rest at the Brar Square cremation ground.

​ALSO READ | Eye witness of the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat appear for police inquiry

A ceremonial Battery of the 2233 Field Regiment provided the gun carriage.

About 800 service personnel are expected to be in attendance for the military funeral.

The final journey of General Rawat and his wife began amid chants of 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega', 'Indian Army Zindabad' and bharat mata ki jai', and people showered flower petals as the convoy passed.

​ALSO READ | IAF chopper crash: Father spoke to armyman son shortly before boarding

The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their official residence before cremation, and Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes and laid wreaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's top military brass paid homage to the victims of the crash after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft on Thursday.

Following Senior Military Commanders from neighbouring countries have arrived at New Delhi to attend the final farewell of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Sri Lanka

  • Gen Shavendra Silva, Chief of Def Staff and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army
  • Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Retd), Former Chief of Defence Staff (his course mate at National Defence College and a dear friend)

Bhutan

  • Brig Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer, Royal Bhutan Army 

Nepal

  • Suprobal Janasewashree Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, Chief of General Staff (equivalent to Vice Chief of Army Staff), Nepali Army 

Bangladesh

  • Lt Gen Waker-UZ-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief of Defence Staff CDS Bipin Rawat IAF chopper crash Bipin Rawat Wife
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp