STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre ask states to review vaccine requirement as Serum Institute looks at cutting down production of Covishield

This comes as nearly 19.19 cr doses remain unutilised and SII hinting to halve its production due to low demand

Published: 10th December 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A review on the need of Covid vaccines is being planned with the states in the wake of the Serum Institute of India announcing that it looks to cut down the production of Covishield by half due to  the falling demand, government sources said.

Covishield — the lynchpin of India’s Covid vaccination drive — comprise about 90 % of nearly 130 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

Officials in the Union health ministry said that it would ask each state for its estimate of vaccine doses needed for the coming months. “There is a huge pile of unutilised doses lying with the states and there is also saturation to some extent in the vaccination coverage as over 85 % of the eligible population has now received at least one dose while over 50 % of the adult population is also fully vaccinated,” said a senior official in the ministry.

 “As the government is set to start procuring Covid vaccine by Zydus Cadila too, demands sent out to other manufacturers will get reduced as the overall demand is limited,” another official added.

While the Centre has so far provided over 139 crore vaccine doses to states, nearly 19.19 crore remain as balance and unutilised doses, still to be administered to beneficiaries.

Government sources also said that vaccine utilization patterns will also depend on India’s policy on booster and additional doses and how quickly vaccines are rolled out for kids and adolescents. “For all these issues, we are waiting for the green signal from the expert panel,” said the official.

A meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, which had met earlier this week, to discuss additional doses for the vulnerable group of population had deferred the decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Vaccine Vaccination Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp