STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre intends to loot Jharkhand's mineral resources: CM Hemant Soren

He alleged that the Centre was more concerned about allotting the coal blocks to some of its 'favourite companies', and hence ignored the state's request on the matter.

Published: 10th December 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that the Union government, instead of taking measures for the state's development, is trying to "loot" its rich mineral resources.

Addressing people at Mediningar in Palamu as part of the "Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar" (your rights, your government, your door) programme, Soren said that coal blocks in the state were auctioned in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, notwithstanding requests by his government to defer the process till the situation gets normal "as that would encourage more bidders".

He alleged that the Centre was more concerned about allotting the coal blocks to some of its "favourite companies", and hence ignored the state's request on the matter. "The Centre is not bothered about Jharkhand's development. It intends to loot the state's mineral resources," he alleged.

During the day, the CM sanctioned development projects worth about Rs 850 crore for Palamu division - comprising Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts.

He also said that his government, which "accords priority to common people's interests", has made it clear to the coal companies that they would be granted permission for mining only if they engaged 75 per cent of local workforce for their operations.

Soren stated that the BJP, which was in power in the state for two-thirds of the period since Jharkhand came into being, did little to improve infrastructure and agricultural prospects. "No concrete step was taken to improve the basic amenities in the last twenty years, which is the reason for the backwardness of the state," he maintained.

Noting that 80 per cent population in Jharkhand lives in villages, the CM said that rural belts will be given priority for all welfare work. "We have launched the programme 'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' as we are aware that many officials are hesitant to visit rural pockets. The programme would ensure implementation of government's flagship schemes everywhere," he said.

Soren further said that around 1.5 lakh complaints pertaining to various schemes have been received in Palamu division, of which 1.30 lakh have been solved.

As part of the programme, which was launched last month, the government holds camps in various parts of the state for common people to apply for benefits of state-funded schemes as well as lodge complaints in case of anomalies.

According to official data, the government has received over 14 lakh applications, with around 10 lakh having been attended to thus far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren Jharkhand minerals Jharkhand development
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp