Don’t let BSF enter villages: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells cops

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked the police not to allow the BSF enter into villages outside its jurisdiction without permission, prompting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to alert her of ‘sending a wrong signal’.

At an administrative meeting in Nadia district which shares border with Bangladesh, Mamata asserted she would not tolerate the ‘torture’ of the BSF on innocent villagers.

The Centre has extended the jurisdiction of the BJP from 15 km to 50 km inside the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. It recently informed Parliament that the decision would help combat trans border crime and illegal infiltration that triggered demographic change.

‘‘I will ask the inspector in-charges to increase vigil and step up naka checking. Starting from Karimpur, we have border with Bangladesh. Remember, law and order is your (state) subject. You will also have to see that the BSF does not get into villages without permission and get involved in anything. The BSF does its work and you will do yours,’’ Mamata said.

Later, the Governor wrote to her saying that he was concerned at the ‘directives’ to the state apparatus. “These are not in sync with law or the recent Union Home Ministry notification increasing jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km. Your stance has sent disturbing signals and is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security.’’

Tussle with Centre

Mamata alleges it is an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country. She had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month in New Delhi and demanded a rollback of the decision.