Former Gurugram DCP suspended after being asked to join probe in multi-crore theft case

IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar, presently posted as Commandant 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Sunaria in Rohtak, was asked to join the probe.

Published: 10th December 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar

Haryana IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Friday placed under suspension with immediate effect an IPS officer days after he was asked to join investigation on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in a multi-crore theft case in Gurugram.

IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar, presently posted as Commandant 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Sunaria in Rohtak, was asked to join the probe.

During suspension, his headquarters will be in the office of Director General of Police, Police Headquarters, Panchkula, the order issued by the state Home Department said, though it does not mention the reason behind the suspension of the officer, who was earlier posted as Gurugram DCP.

Sources said that two of the arrested accused have been charged for allegedly conspiring in the theft. The STF is probing a multi-crore theft case in the office of a company in a residential society in Sector 82 Gurugram that took place in August earlier this year.

Some people including a Delhi Police official, whose role had also come under scanner during investigations, have earlier been arrested in the case. Kumar has been served two notices asking him to join investigations, IG (STF) Mamta Singh said over the phone on Friday.

Referring to the confessional statement of an accused, she said, "There is a certain claim made by an accused in custody and now the matter with regard to the allegations made (against Dheeraj Kumar) is under investigation."

The IG said that the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, were invoked in the case last month on the basis of a confessional statement of an accused.

