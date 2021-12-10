STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAF chopper crash: 3 families left to grieve for an eternity

Brig LS Lidder, Defence Assistant to the CDS, hailed from Panchkula. He was a second generation officer who had last visited his family in July this.

An IAF chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and defence assistants crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur on Wednesday

An IAF chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and defence assistants crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur on Wednesday. (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Naik Gursewak Singh (35), who was serving with CDS General Bipin Rawat for three years, belonged to Punjab. He spoke to his family on Tuesday and visited them 20 days ago.

Naik Vivek Kumar (20) was the personal security officer of the CDS. He was from Kangra in Himachal and visited home in August.

Brig LS Lidder, Defence Assistant to the CDS, hailed from Panchkula. He was a second generation officer who had last visited his family in July this.

Gursewak from Dode village in Tarn Taran district has five brothers and two sisters. Gursewak tied the knot about 11 years back to Jaspreet Kaur. They two daughters and a son. His father is 70. Gursewak joined the forces in 2000 and got attached to General Rawat three years ago. Before that, he was serving in Jammu and Kashmir.

Brig Lidder was a second generation officer. He is survived by wife Geetika and a 16-year old daughter. His father Col Mehnga Singh was an army officer who died a few years back. His sister and mother left for Delhi after hearing the news.

Vivek was from Upper Theru village. He was home for a month in August for the birth of his son. He was a para-commando. 

