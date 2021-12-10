IAF chopper crash: Squadron Leader  Kuldeep Rao, a young child who always wanted to fly high in the sky

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The helicopter crash has claimed two brave sons of Rajasthan — Squadron Leader Kuldeep Rao of Jhunjhunu and Colonel Harjinder Singh of Ajmer.

Only son of his parents, Kuldeep was co-pilot of the ill-fated helicopter. News of his death reached the village on Thursday morning. His father Randhir Singh is an ex-navy officer and his sister is also in Indian Navy. He got married two years ago. His parents are trying to reach New Delhi.

Former village head Harpal Singh said they are proud of Kuldeep and are preparing to bid him a fitting farewell. “The whole village is with the martyr’s family in this hour of deep grief,” said Harpal.

His cousin and ex-Navy person Rajendra Rao said Kuldeep wanted to become a pilot since childhood. “He used to roam around with a toy airplane,” recollected Rajendra.

Harjinder’s house is in Vaishali Nagar area of Ajmer where one of his aunt lives. After coming to about the incident, she left for Delhi. He got married to Praffula from Udupi district in Karnataka about 15 years ago. They have a daughter. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Singh.