STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF chopper crash: Squadron Leader  Kuldeep Rao, a young child who always wanted to fly high in the sky

The helicopter crash has claimed two brave sons of Rajasthan — Squadron Leader  Kuldeep Rao of Jhunjhunu and Colonel Harjinder Singh of Ajmer

Published: 10th December 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the DSC at Wellington. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The helicopter crash has claimed two brave sons of Rajasthan — Squadron Leader  Kuldeep Rao of Jhunjhunu and Colonel Harjinder Singh of Ajmer.

Only son of his parents, Kuldeep was co-pilot of the ill-fated helicopter. News of his death reached the village on Thursday morning. His father Randhir Singh is an ex-navy officer and his sister is also in Indian Navy. He got married two years ago. His parents are trying to reach New Delhi.

Former village head Harpal Singh said they are proud of Kuldeep and are preparing to bid him a fitting farewell. “The whole village is with the martyr’s family in this hour of deep grief,” said Harpal.

His cousin and ex-Navy person Rajendra Rao said Kuldeep wanted to become a pilot since childhood. “He used to roam around with a toy airplane,” recollected Rajendra.

Harjinder’s house is in Vaishali Nagar area of Ajmer where one of his aunt lives. After coming to about the incident, she left for Delhi. He  got married to Praffula from Udupi district in Karnataka about 15 years ago. They have  a daughter. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Singh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuldeep Rao IAF chopper crash Military chopper crash Helicopter crash
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp