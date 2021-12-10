STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India stands ready to work with partners to strengthen democratic values globally: PM

Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies as technology has the ability to impact democracy 'positively or negatively', Modi said at the virtual summit.

Published: 10th December 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PIB India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that as the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with its partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora.

He tweeted the remarks a day after participating in the Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden.

"Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora," he tweeted.

Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies as technology has the ability to impact democracy "positively or negatively", Modi said on Thursday at the virtual summit.

Biden hosted the Summit for Democracy and representatives from over a hundred countries are attending it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp