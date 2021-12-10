India stands ready to work with partners to strengthen democratic values globally: PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that as the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with its partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora.

He tweeted the remarks a day after participating in the Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden.

"Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora," he tweeted.

Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies as technology has the ability to impact democracy "positively or negatively", Modi said on Thursday at the virtual summit.

Biden hosted the Summit for Democracy and representatives from over a hundred countries are attending it.