India's COVID-19 booster dose policy will be in line with WHO's, says Centre

NEW DELHI: While announcing that India has so far detected 25 cases of Omicron—most of whom are mild—the government on Friday made it clear that the country’s policy on booster COVID vaccine doses will be in line with the WHO's recommendations.

The world health body so far has been vehemently opposing booster doses for the general population, while endorsing it for those with serious immuno-suppression.

In a press briefing on COVID-19 outbreak status in the country amid the fresh threat posed by the Omicron variant, top officials said that there are nearly 25-26 districts in the country reporting COVID test positivity rate of 5% or above.

Mostly in these districts, there are also nearly 70 clusters of infections—but V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog said that evidence so far suggests that they are largely driven by delta.

Paul meanwhile also said that India’s expert panel on immunization has not given a recommendation on introducing COVID-19 booster doses yet, adding that the country’s policy on the booster doses will be “aligned with the WHO’s”.

The WHO—like India—has been saying that primary vaccination of the majority of the population in countries should be a priority before considering booster doses.

The statement comes a day after the Union health ministry informed a parliamentary standing committee on Thursday that if required, a third dose can be taken, but only nine months after the second dose.

Explaining this, ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said in the briefing that data from several countries has shown that while antibody immunity from the existing COVID-19 vaccines lasts nearly 6-12 months, cellular and mucosal immunity may last even longer.

“That’s why it may be safe to say that people can take their booster doses nine months after their second dose,” Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel on home affairs has now suggested that the health ministry in coordination with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 should assess the requirement of booster doses in India to address the different variants of the virus.

"The committee would like to know whether any research has been conducted by ICMR and other concerned institutions regarding the efficacy of the vaccines that are being given or administered in the country against various variants," the committee said in a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday.