STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 booster dose policy will be in line with WHO's, says Centre

The world health body so far has been vehemently opposing booster doses for the general population, while endorsing it for those with serious immuno-suppression

Published: 10th December 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala.

A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While announcing that India has so far detected 25 cases of Omicron—most of whom are mild—the government on Friday made it clear that the country’s policy on booster COVID vaccine doses will be in line with the WHO's recommendations.

The world health body so far has been vehemently opposing booster doses for the general population, while endorsing it for those with serious immuno-suppression.

In a press briefing on COVID-19 outbreak status in the country amid the fresh threat posed by the Omicron variant, top officials said that there are nearly 25-26 districts in the country reporting COVID test positivity rate of 5% or above.

Mostly in these districts, there are also nearly 70 clusters of infections—but V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog said that evidence so far suggests that they are largely driven by delta.

Paul meanwhile also said that India’s expert panel on immunization has not given a recommendation on introducing COVID-19 booster doses yet, adding that the country’s policy on the booster doses will be “aligned with the WHO’s”.

ALSO READ: Expert groups considering scientific evidence on justification for Covid vaccine booster dose: Centre

The WHO—like India—has been saying that primary vaccination of the majority of the population in countries should be a priority before considering booster doses.

The statement comes a day after the Union health ministry informed a parliamentary standing committee on Thursday that if required, a third dose can be taken, but only nine months after the second dose.

Explaining this, ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said in the briefing that data from several countries has shown that while antibody immunity from the existing COVID-19 vaccines lasts nearly 6-12 months, cellular and mucosal immunity may last even longer.

“That’s why it may be safe to say that people can take their booster doses nine months after their second dose,” Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel on home affairs has now suggested that the health ministry in coordination with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 should assess the requirement of booster doses in India to address the different variants of the virus.

"The committee would like to know whether any research has been conducted by ICMR and other concerned institutions regarding the efficacy of the vaccines that are being given or administered in the country against various variants," the committee said in a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 booster
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp