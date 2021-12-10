INTERVIEW | We want Sharad Pawar to unite Opposition before 2024 polls, says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut believes the country should have only one united Opposition and Congress has to be a part of it because of its pan-India presence. This is significant, considering Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's recent stand that the grand old party be left out, if a new Opposition alliance is formed to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Excerpts from an interview



Q: The war of words between TMC and Congress over UPA leadership is escalating. How does Shiv Sena look at Congress as part of the Opposition?

A: Although Congress has lost elections in many states, it still has a pan-India political presence. Shiv Sena does not consider Congress to be a spent force. During my meeting with Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, I asked them — especially Rahul Gandhi — to start taking the lead in bringing Opposition parties together. Shiv Sena thinks Congress has ‘kaviliyat’ (ability) to lead the Opposition through UPA. Rahul Gandhi has the qualities to lead the Opposition. He kept the farmer movement alive in UP.

Q: It is learnt that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is working to create a new Opposition front, excluding Congress, to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Is it possible?

A: Our stand has always been clear. No other Opposition front without Congress would be effective. Shiv Sena does not endorse any such move. One should not forget that Congress has won 45 seats in Maharashtra without having a leader of big stature. It is also true that Congress has not consolidated in West Bengal, but it fought well. No doubt, TMC is West Bengal's ruling party. But it does not mean that Mamata Banerjee, who has our respect for being a good politician, should lead the Opposition. What Congress needs to do now is start working for the Opposition. BJP has already started working for the next elections.

Q: What suggestion does Shiv Sena have for Mamata Banerjee, if she continues working on a new Opposition front?

A: We share a good political rapport with Mamata Banerjee, who recently met our leaders in Mumbai. Didi won the Bengal elections after giving the toughest possible fight to BJP. But if she continues working for a new political front, she should do it with Congress. If not, then that would be termed as TMC’s own ambition, rather than caring for the nation as part of the Opposition. I don't think other partners of UPA would like to associate with any new front without Congress. This is not the time to exclude Congress but to include and support them to beat BJP on the national level.

Q: Why doesn’t Shiv Sena take the lead in uniting Opposition parties if Congress is not doing it?

A: We have left this on NCP chief Sharad Pawarji. Opposition parties should think beyond the state for the country. They can't remain busy with state-centric politics only. If Rahul Gandhi takes the lead, I hope all parties will support him. But there are leaders in Congress who don’t want the good of the party. Internal opposition is a bigger enemy for the Congress party than BJP.

Q: Is there a chance of Shiv Sena reuniting with BJP in future considering that the saffron party has sent feelers?

A: There is no chance. Shiv Sena is working in the right direction in Maharashtra in alliance with NCP and Congress. We are doing better teamwork with NCP and Congress than we once did with BJP. The BJP's new leadership's behaviour was insulting towards us. It was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was not in favour of breaking ties with Shiv Sena, but BJP’s new leadership did it. Modiji is still held in high esteem by Shiv Sena because he is one senior BJP leader who worked with LK Advani and AB Vajpayee and stalwarts of the old BJP. BJP wanted to damage Shiv Sena but Shiv Sena is not something that can be damaged.

Q: Do you think BJP would be able to retain power in 2024?

A: Look, it is almost certain that BJP will not be in a position to get the majority it did in 2019. The next election will be tougher. People want to defeat BJP after facing a plethora of problems. The Opposition should remain together and tighter to stop BJP from coming to power.



Q: Why is it said that the Opposition lacks a Prime Ministerial face against Narendra Modi even for the 2024 elections?

A: This is not true. If we look at the past, the face has always emerged when the situation demanded it. Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao emerged when the nation needed them and they led the nation far better. So leadership is not something that should bother the nation. It will come when it is needed. But the need of the hour for the Opposition is to start a united fight against BJP. BJP spends 50% of its campaigning funds on projecting Rahul Gandhi in a non-serious Pappu-like image in a lighter vein! The fact is that he has all the qualities to lead the Opposition.

Q: How do you see the upcoming UP Assembly elections? Will BJP retain power?

A: BJP will not get as much majority as it has now. It may be a borderline majority, but not a complete one as SP and Congress have come to a point where they can put up a tough fight. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has consolidated the party's position and is drawing huge crowds. Akhilesh Yadav might also be drawing crowds but the past record of his party will not let them come to power.

Q: When will Shiv Sena become a partner of UPA?

A: It will be decided soon, after consultation with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray. But one thing is clear. We will not betray Congress or others who supported us when BJP left us cheated and betrayed in Maharashtra. Our party does not believe in the politics of back-stabbing.



Q: Why is India not tackling the stand-off along LAC when China has adopted an aggressive stance?

A: Prime Minister Modiji is scared of China’s military power. He likes to intimidate Pakistan and Bangladesh but does not dare to do the same against China.