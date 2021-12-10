Jammu and Kashmir government employee suspended for running private clinic

By PTI

JAMMU: A government employee here was suspended for running a private dental clinic in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The action against Munish Kumar, a dental assistant posted at the primary health centre (PHC) at Gudufalal, was taken after a team deputed by the additional chief secretary found him to be absent from duty and illegally running his private dental clinic opposite the Billawar tehsil office, according to an order issued by the health department.

All the books of account and the CCTV footage seized from the clinic have suggested that Kumar had been engaging in such an illegal practice without the requisite license and during his work hours at the PHC, the officials said.

The additional chief secretary said such conduct of government employees in the health sector shall not be tolerated and that strict action, which may even include termination from service, shall be taken against them.

He said such employees dent the overall image of the medical fraternity, which has been working hard to provide high quality service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.