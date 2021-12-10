STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lahaul-Spiti villagers, students pay tributes to CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 other chopper crash victims

The Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.

Published: 10th December 2021 02:43 PM

Floral tributes ebing aid to late Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat in Srinagar

Floral tributes ebing aid to late Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Villagers and students of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday lit earthen lamps at the renowned Triloknath temple to pay tributes to General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a chopper crash.

The principal trustee (kardaar) of the temple Bir Bahadur Singh Thakur, Lama priest Hishe Thakur, students and the teacher of the local government primary school also prayed for the speedy recovery of group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor, who is battling for life.

A prayer meeting is also being held at Shimla's St.

Edward's School at 3 pm to pay homage to its alumnus General Bipin Rawat.

The Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.

