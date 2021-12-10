STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation suspends 150 more employees as strike continues

The MSRTC operated 2,508 bus services including 2,144 ordinary ones, 13 semi-luxury, 274 Shivshahi and 77 Shivneri services as of 7 pm.

Published: 10th December 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

MSRTC Stir

MSRTC (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday suspended 150 employees and terminated the services of two daily wage workers for taking part in the strike which continued on the 43rd day.

An MSRTC spokesperson said the number of suspended employees rose to 10,180, while that of sacked daily wage workers rose to 2,029.

The MSRTC operated 2,508 bus services including 2,144 ordinary ones, 13 semi-luxury, 274 Shivshahi and 77 Shivneri services as of 7 pm.

The strike began on October 28 and intensified from November 9, paralyzing the state-run bus service.

The employees are seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government for better salaries and other benefits.

On Thursday, the corporation also transferred 254 employees by way of disciplinary action, taking the tally of transferred employees to 2,250.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSRTC MSRTC Strike Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp